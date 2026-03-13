Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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GTH's avatar
GTH
Mar 13

"The IRGC Navy commander Tangsiri: "We guarantee the security of any oil tanker, under any flag, that can convince an American destroyer to escort it through the Strait of Hormuz"."

EPIC level trolling.

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Denis's avatar
Denis
Mar 13

I am witnessing the deliberate and planned US implosion against itself in real time. The US and Israel, under clown Trump and Bibi, are now isolated from the world. Credibility is lost. The MIC has gone a bridge too far. Prepare accordingly.

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