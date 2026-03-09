Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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French_follower
Mar 9

I think today's market moves are the most retarded i've ever witnessed in my life

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1 reply by No1
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
Mar 10

Make time to buy rice and plant greens

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