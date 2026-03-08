Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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IGW's avatar
IGW
Mar 8

I began watching the first vid of the ranting, insane woman in disbelief. Then the guy started walking nonchalantly back & forth behind her and I began laughing, realising it was a spoof, a send-up....it was, right?

Then Trump seated like a toy god, looking very holy & serious, with lessor mortals laying their hands on him in blessing. AI, right?

Please tell me this is all a sick, sick joke in the worst possible taste. Please tell me.

Otherwise, we're being ruled by insanity & pure evil. Repeat: INSANITY & EVIL!

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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
Mar 9

I wonder if it has occurred to these dimwits that the destruction of all that oil infrastructure is not going to magically reverse itself the day the war ends. A long, expensive, and painful rebuilding will have to occur. Global oil demand already pushes the limit of what the world can produce--with a significant amount of capacity out of action indefinitely, we are going to be suffering serious energy shortages worldwide for a long time to come, even if the war ends tomorrow.

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