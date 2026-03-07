Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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MountainBlues's avatar
MountainBlues
Mar 7

Thank you for all of this reporting!!

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Rond
Mar 7

The only lesson learned from the Twelve Day War seems to have been "turn off the cameras".

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