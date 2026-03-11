What came before:

Twelve days ago, Iran fired in response to being bombed. They fired again in response to the next bombing. And the one after that. The principle: You bomb us, we bomb you. Always escalating, yes, but still inside a framework. Reciprocal. Proportional. A war with rules.

That ended today.

The IRGC announced that Tehran’s policy of “reciprocal hits” is over. From now on? Continuous strikes. Not in response to anything. Not after a trigger. Continuously. The framework isn’t suspended. It’s been dissolved.

Col. Ali Razmjou, speaking for Khatam al-Anbiya - the joint command running all of Iran’s armed forces - issued three declarations that should raise every US commander’s hackles:

“We will never allow even a single liter of oil to pass through the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of America, the Zionists, or their partners” “Any vessel or oil shipment [...] will be a legitimate target for us” “You should prepare for $200 per barrel”

That’s it. That’s the new doctrine.

Wave 37 launched in the opening minutes of March 11 under the name “Laylat al-Qadr” - the Night of Power in Islamic tradition, the night the Quran was first revealed. The targets: a US base in Erbil, the 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and Beer Yakov southeast of Tel Aviv. Kheibar Shekan, Ghadr multi-warheads, Khorramshahr. The IRGC said it would last at least three hours. Geroman, tracking in real time, noted what I’ve been watching for days: no interceptions reported.

Iran also confirmed that the Sejjil now sits in its active combat inventory. It’s Iran’s longest-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, and the “solid fuel” distinction is more important than it sounds. Liquid-fuelled missiles require a fuelling window before launch - a window where satellites spot the preparation, where intercept options exist, where someone can theoretically make a phone call. The Sejjil has no fuelling window. It rolls out pre-loaded. It fires. Range: 2,000 to 2,500 kilometres, covering every US base in the region and extending into southern Europe’s southern tier. Speed: Mach 17 at terminal phase. The intercept window at that velocity is measured in seconds.

The missile is named after the stones from Surah Al-Fil - the ones God rained down to annihilate the army that marched war elephants toward Mecca. Iran’s engineers spent fifteen years building it and went quiet on the programme for a decade while it matured. They held it back until now.

The sensor holes that have been accumulating since day one aren’t shrinking. They’re getting bigger.

Running casualty total: Iran 1,255 dead, 12,000 injured. Lebanon 634 dead. Israel 13 dead (erhm), roughly 2,000 injured. Iraq: 15 dead. Kuwait: 6 dead. And a footnote that deserves more than a footnote: a US preliminary investigation confirmed the Minab school was struck because outdated DIA intelligence had the building listed as part of a nearby naval base. Old maps, 168 dead children. Trump told the cameras it was Iran.

“Practically nothing left to target” - Trump’s framing to Axios - is not a bomb damage assessment. It’s a narrative. The off-ramp in construction. “We bombed everything, we won, there is nothing left to destroy, therefore it is over”.

Someone forgot to tell Khatam al-Anbiya. They sent out wave 37 and ran out of numbers - or patience - and will switch to fire-at-will in the morning.

Senator Murphy came out of a classified briefing calling it “a disaster of epic proportions” and “a 10-day debacle”. He went further: “Israel made us do it. Netanyahu decided he wanted to attack and convinced Trump to join him”. Rand Paul warned of disastrous midterms and called the spending “fiscally irresponsible”. But then, No1 listens to Rand.

Kalshi impeachment odds: 72%. All-time high.

Yesterday I wrote 'infrastructure for infrastructure, barrel for barrel.' Today they hit a bank. Not the vault - the servers.

A missile hit Bank Sepah's data infrastructure in Tehran. Iranians woke up to locked accounts, dead websites, offline channels. The official explanation? “Central Bank technical upgrade”. Scheduled maintenance, courtesy of the IAF.

The IRGC’s response: Khatam al-Anbiya declared all US and Israeli-linked economic centres and banks in the Gulf legitimate military targets. Citizens advised to stay one kilometre from any US or Israeli financial institution. In Dubai, Manama, and Kuwait City, that radius covers half the city.

The named targets: Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia. Regional offices. Commercial infrastructure.

Citibank is evacuating its Dubai office.

Qisas. An eye for an eye. A bank for a bank.

The Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz today. Thailand is not at war with Iran. No US bases. No role in Operation Emazing Failure. The IRGC had announced - clearly, repeatedly, in multiple languages - that ships bound for US/Israeli/allied destinations cannot pass.

The Mayuree Naree tried anyway.

Struck 18 kilometres north of Oman. Twenty crew rescued. Three still on board.

Maersk now has ten container ships trapped inside the Persian Gulf. Cannot get out. The CEO told media it will take a week to ten days to resume operations after a ceasefire.

There is no ceasefire.

Meanwhile Reuters confirmed that the US Navy has refused near-daily escort requests from the shipping industry since day one - risk of Iranian attack “too high”. The most powerful navy in human history cannot safely escort a single tanker through a 33-kilometre strait.

In Tehran, hundreds of thousands gathered in Revolution Square for Mojtaba Khamenei’s allegiance rally. Explosions were audible on the live broadcast. The cameras kept rolling. Iranian state television did not cut the feed. The crowd chanted louder.

The “supreme leader” in attendance was a life-size cardboard cutout.

Trump showed Fox News his own cardboard Ayatollah in the Oval Office the same day. Arts and crafts at the highest level.

Whether Mojtaba Khamenei is keeping a deliberate low profile or whether the new leadership is genuinely a figurehead while the IRGC runs the war on autopilot, I have no idea. What I can say: nobody has seen him, nobody has heard him, and the IRGC is pledging allegiance to an absence while doubling the heavy payload. Paranoid, or managing perceptions? Probably both. Either way, the launches keep going.

Yesterday I covered the THAAD systems pulled from South Korea. Today Kim Jong Un saw the gap and launched a nuclear-capable cruise missile from his brand new destroyer. Father-daughter bonding. Seoul was reportedly “upset”.

One imagines.

Qatar told its entire population to stay indoors today.

The Ministry of Interior issued a national emergency alert to every phone in the country: stay inside, close windows, stay away from exposed areas, prepare for falling debris. A “serious security threat” from aerial interceptions. The nation hosting the largest US base in the Middle East, that exports 20% of the planet’s LNG, issued a shelter-in-place to seven million people.

Ras Laffan has been dark for nine days. Zero tankers departed since March 2. The longest export outage in the facility’s history. Nine days of silence from the terminal that was supposed to free Europe from Russian gas.

After what felt like seventeen emergency summits, four acronyms, and a press release in six languages, the IEA’s 32 member countries unanimously released 400 million barrels from the strategic reserves - the largest emergency release in history. They’d like a round of applause.

It will cover approximately four to five days of global consumption. The Hormuz disruption has already removed an estimated 450 million barrels from circulation.

Energy Secretary Wright also tried to help by claiming a tanker had transited under Navy escort. Oil dropped 8% in eight minutes, then clawed back even faster when the post was deleted and Iran’s Parliament Speaker screenshotted it with the caption “Maybe on PlayStation!” - the intern took the fall, but the broader point is that someone, somewhere, keeps needing the dials to read “open for business”.

Meanwhile, Iran is exporting more oil than before the war started. No traffic jams when you are the traffic warden. The WSJ confirmed it: 2.1 million barrels per day, up 100,000 from pre-war levels. Every barrel going to China.

On silver: the drain data is getting serious enough that I’ll dedicate a separate article to it. The short version - weekly vault withdrawals in the week of March 2-6 hit 705 metric tons, against 214 the week before. SFE run rate: 29 working days. COMEX: 66 days. At current pace, all liquid free float across the major exchanges is gone by June. Shanghai is paying a $13 premium over London and still can’t pull physical metal west. More on this soon.

Shanghai silver at $100.76. COMEX at $85.60.

The Houthis, who have been a near-daily fixture of this war, have reportedly gone off-grid in the last 48 hours. No out-of-office reply. As one source noted it in passing: “something is afoot”. I don’t know what. But it’s worth watching.

The dials still read “everything is fine”. The (now ex-) intern disagrees.

Still devolving...