Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EntangledWeb's avatar
EntangledWeb
Mar 11

Named targets: Microsoft Google Palantir!!! Don’t try to get me excited about this war

Reply
Share
2 replies by No1 and others
Laterna Magica's avatar
Laterna Magica
Mar 11

Iran possesses Kheibar rockets powered by liquid hypergolic fuel, which can remain in the rocket's tanks for several years, do not need to be refuelled before launch, and carry the heaviest warheads. Just for the record.

Reply
Share
7 replies by No1 and others
127 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture