Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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lorraine's avatar
lorraine
Mar 12

I went in today to get my monthly silver coin purchase. 2 -1966 Canadian dollar coins 80% silver. Not sure I did as well today as last purchase- $140 CAD for them. But I stuck with the plan and bought. I specifically asked him to find me the year 1966- my birth year. Makes me feel better 😂.

He had to go through his bin, he didn’t have much in 66’s , loads of 65’s.

I learn something new every time I go.

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Francisco d’Anconia's avatar
Francisco d’Anconia
Mar 12

You can’t print fertilizer and you can’t eat zeroes. There’s a dead hand in Iran pointed at every oil installation in the gulf. Even if we nuke them it’s still all going up in flames. They just said that the conflict will only end when there is no entity called Israel in the Middle East. Hyperinflation here we come.

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