Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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John H's avatar
John H
Mar 10

I vote that you keep going with these daily updates.

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riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
Mar 10

I discovered this substack just a few days ago so I don't have an opinion about the lack of financial coverage.

That said, I think these daily war reports are great.

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