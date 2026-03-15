Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Li R's avatar
Li R
Mar 15

some thoughts:

1) re: petrol payments in yuan. so it begins.

2) given how much the american economy resembles a gambling den, it was a foolish move to elect as president someone known for bankrupting casinos.

3) china and russia publicly aiding iran is a very strong signal of how the war is going. i think they were waiting to see if the iranians were going to be able to keep their word. giddy is the right word for the russians. the euphoria comes through even in the diplomatic speak. the chinese sound more measured, but only just.

4) the iranians seem to have gamed this conflict out to the smallest details. i'm speculating here, but they might have even prepared to win the war after a nuclear strike hit tehran. on the other hand, i don't think trump knew that kharg island existed before this week.

5) i really can't fathom what the israelis are thinking. opening a front in lebanon guarantees that they have an enemy at the gates as soon as the iranians finish dismantling the air defense systems. were they looking for an easy win to save face? (to be fair though, hezbollah probably would've entered the conflict anyways. the current opportunity is just to good for their purposes.)

6) hormuz and bab el mandeb closed. the markets have been underreacting so far. i know very little about trading but couldn't the market reaction be due to algorithmic trading? algorithms have to work based on either previous market performance or react to current market movements. this would induce a very strong normalcy bias. algos don't have a way of reacting to geopolitical risk until the investors themselves start reacting and moving prices manually (someone correct me if i'm wrong on this point, i've taken a couple of programming classes but i'm definitely not a quant).

thank you for posting No1. this is one of the best sources of information on the conflict on the internet. keep up the good work! (and maybe take a nap, keeping up with the pace of events must be exhausting)

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riskywoods's avatar
riskywoods
Mar 15Edited

Surely, some of the sycophants around Trump can see where this is going and will rein him in to save their own political skins, right?, right???, RIGHT???

BTW, I love the way you weave the event narrative with commentary. *chef's kiss*

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