Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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JB's avatar
JB
Mar 14

Outstanding work. This is my fav update to read every day on the war. Keep up the great work!

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riskywoods
Mar 13Edited

Smarter psychopaths would have realized by now that the juvenile hyperbole and bluster is counterproductive.

And whatever happened to the propaganda art of bending the truth? It is astonishing how blatantly obvious the US lies are.

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