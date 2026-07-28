Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Andy Bacon's avatar
Andy Bacon
13h

Very nice post. I wonder if we will get a Joseph Kennedy, like Roosevelt had, to make these financial markets work again or if we are just destined to have third world financial systems with no rules to make the playing field playable. I fear we blew our chance but we do have great 1920’s style rich.

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Amgmt's avatar
Amgmt
17h

Excellent analysis No1.

"The sky wasn’t the limit anymore! The stars were"

Absolute GOLD!

😂

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