Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Teddy Salad's avatar
Teddy Salad
13hEdited

Right now $75 billion in underwriters are shaking in their $1000 dress shoes because not only do they have to float this atrocity, but they have to make sure it doesn't end up next to the Titanic before they need to float the SS Anthropic, and the SS Openai after that. That they have resorted to this level of desperation is telling.

And all of this so Elon could see a 13 digit number on his balance sheet for a little while and Ipomaxx Altman and Amodei.

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Luke's avatar
Luke
2h

“You can checkout any time you like but you can never leave” 😉

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