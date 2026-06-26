Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6h

But AI can do this now ;-}

​ So a 'Jellyfish' Drone Swarm Might Have Shot Down Our F-15 Over Iran

“Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs,” shot down a U.S. Air Force F-15E strike fighter over Iran in April, according to a CNN source familiar with the apparently bizarre shootdown. “Real alien s***," they called it.​..

..A second source confirmed the almost unbelievable claim, telling CNN that the downed pilot described witnessing a “minefield of drones” in the air...

..While the pilot's name still hasn't been released, he's believed to be one of the same Eagle pilots accidentally shot down by Kuwait in a friendly fire incident earlier in Operation Epic Fury. According to the Washington Examiner, the unnamed pilot is "believed to be the first fixed-wing Air Force pilot since the Vietnam War era to survive being shot down twice in the same conflict."​...

.."Had he witnessed a mature capability that US intelligence wasn’t aware of?" CNN's Zachary Cohen and Katie Bo Lillis asked. "A beta test? A mirage in the desert?"​ ...

..If Beijing also possesses some sort of drone-swarm antiaircraft capability, Epic Fury would have been a sweet opportunity to put it to a real-world test...​ Another option is that Tehran's homegrown drone technology is already advanced enough to destroy American fighters. If that's the case, the Pentagon needs to recalibrate how best to handle any future conflict.​ https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2026/06/23/so-a-jellyfish-swarm-might-have-shot-down-f15-over-iran-n4954272

Reply
Share
2 replies by No1 and others
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
8h

One is emboldened to ask whether "the Street" is at long last catching up to what you've been reporting, along with Gary Marcus, et al...there seems to have been an industry-wide self-blindness that other countries, specifically China, can indeed competitively play in the AI sandbox...I mean, Deep Seek surely was an early-warning message, now all but forgotten. Competing on cost AND open-source potentially is a killer for super-capex exposed US AI frontier outfits...small wonder that OpenAI has reportedly shelved an IPO for later this year.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture