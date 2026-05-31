As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

Nasdaq changed its index rules in February.

Consultation opened, comment period closed February 27, rules came into effect May 1.

Three months, soup to nuts.

Fastest index overhaul in years.

(checking notes)

SpaceX announced it was listing on Nasdaq shortly after.

(re-checking notes)

Right. So. The Nasdaq-100 used to require a seasoning period - newly listed companies waited anywhere from three months to a year before getting swept into the index. The idea being: let the price actually get discovered. Let float build. Don’t force $527 billion in ETF assets to mechanically pile into something that went public last Tuesday.

That rule? *poof* Gone with the wind.

Effective May 1, any newly listed company in the top 40 by market cap enters the Nasdaq-100 after a grueling delay of 15 trading days.

The minimum float requirement? *poof* … also gone. Eliminated. A stock used to have 10% float to be able to be included. The quaint idea being that less float meant less price discovery. Instead, we now get a weighting multiplier of up to 3x. So a company that floats 3% of its shares gets treated as if it floated 9%.

I need you to hold that thought while I introduce SpaceX’s numbers.

$75 billion raise. Target valuation $1.5 to $2 trillion. Public float of 3% to 5%. GAAP loss of $4.28 billion in Q1 2026 alone, following a $4.9 billion loss for all of 2025. The company that was profitable in 2023 has been bleeding cash ever since it started integrating xAI and X into the corporate structure and decided Starship needed to happen faster.

Largest IPO in history.

Listing expected for June 12.

And 15 trading days later - so, July 7, give or take - every passive fund tracking the QQQ has to own it. Not “should consider”. Not “might want to”. HAS to.

The index says so, the algorithm executes, no human involved.

To buy SpaceX, they’ll have to sell everything else. Apple will get trimmed. Microsoft. Nvidia. Every constituent shaved proportionally to make room. Price-insensitively. At whatever the market clears on rebalance day, against a known wall of incoming mechanical demand.

Michael Burry flagged this. Wall Street veteran George Noble called it “shameless”.

The seasoning period, Noble wrote, “exists for a reason. It lets the market establish REAL price discovery. It protects passive investors from being forced into untested, illiquid stocks”.