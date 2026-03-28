Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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TishaTCasida's avatar
TishaTCasida
Mar 29

💯💯💯 A.M.E.N. I’m sure to sound like a bumpkin… but how on Earth can AI successfully grow and be ‘profitable’ when the society that “depends” (🤮) on it is going to be so poor that we can’t afford to EAT much less engage in the wonders of regurgitated recursive programming? I don’t have much in the means of capital.. but all that I have is going to old-school AI = Agricultural Intelligence, so that I can somehow get off of the pharmaceutical-industrial food complex that is going to kill us one-way-or-one-way!

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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
Mar 29

",,,the market is simultaneously lending these companies hundreds of billions of dollars and buying insurance in case they can’t pay it back."

I guess people have forgotten how well insurance like this worked when companies like AIG were the underwriters. Can you spell "counter-party risk"?

Makes perfect sense to borrow rather that put perfectly good cash into this. If the whole thing blows up (as it most likely will), they'll be playing with OPM (other people's money). Between now and then, how much do you want to bet that their existing capital gets firewalled off somehow?

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