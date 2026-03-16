Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Anthony Caplan's avatar
Anthony Caplan
Mar 16

What you're doing is so, so very valuable. I used to be a wire service reporter and covere multiple wars out of Mexico City and London in the eighties and nineties. You are doing the enture thing yourself. No stringers, no editors. No time off. You will burn out. Stick to the marker reports and the highlights of the war. we don't need to know every missile strike and every caualty count. The big stories not getting covered in the msm. Netanyahu or Khameini alive or dead. Movements of aircraft carriers. Obvious big counterfactuals. Thanks so much and take care of yourself.

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Diego Asensio's avatar
Diego Asensio
Mar 16

Best coverage in all substack.

I miss you already.

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