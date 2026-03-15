Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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tw's avatar
tw
Mar 15

Who would have thought that fighting Hezbollah is harder than killing Gaza children.

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TXMaster11's avatar
TXMaster11
Mar 15

In case you didnt know.... the US and Iranian governments are already owned by the same people. Nothing is happening that is not already in the script. Tucker Carlson is from a CIA family and any apparent rift is only an attempt at legitimizing the propaganda that he spews. There is no Democrat VS Republican, nor United States VS Iran/Russia/China, etc... It is all a theatrical production to distract the people from the digital slavery agenda. The infrastructure is being quietly built all around us, in all of these countries, while we are all distracted by the news of the day. No politician is coming to save us and there is no way to vote ourselves out of this. WW3 was started many years ago and it is a war of the trillionaire/billionaire class and their governments VS the people of the world. Time to wake up, people!!

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