Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Random Stranger's avatar
Random Stranger
Mar 19

Well, at least its not boring

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Kotanraju Via Znanje's avatar
Kotanraju Via Znanje
Mar 19

Wonder write-up, as per usual.

One question I keep asking: Why was Trump allowed to win a 2nd term?

Roughly draft answer: to usher in Agenda 2030. UBI (AI taking jobs), CBDC (legislation made into law), digital gulag (X, Palantir burrowing into everything), and now an energy shock to destroy markets and make petrol beyond expensive (15 minute cities), &c., &c.

This has been the plan all along.

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