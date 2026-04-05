Gold and Geopolitics
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Farming 101
Plant something. Anything. Now.
Apr 5
•
No1
141
55
28
America's energy independence
Sleight of hand
Apr 3
•
No1
173
102
13
A reader's story worth passing on
Watch out.
Apr 2
•
No1
166
43
16
So much winning
Please make it stop, Mr. President
Apr 1
•
No1
471
120
108
March 2026
A viral option-OI chart
TL;DR: can't find it
Mar 31
•
No1
66
1
3
In memoriam: the silver coin (2002-2026)
(German commemorative silver coin)
Mar 31
•
No1
80
10
4
The hat
Mar 31
•
No1
183
59
9
Connecting dots that don't connect
Geopolitics for dummies.
Mar 30
•
No1
270
152
37
Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
Mar 30
•
No1
97
19
2
A Treatise on Imaginary Numbers
The mathematics of wealth that wasn't
Mar 30
•
No1
268
90
32
The Gazillion-Dollar Oops
An update
Mar 28
•
No1
328
173
49
March, 22-26: Invisible wounds
A ceasefire fixes nothing
Mar 26
•
No1
412
176
74
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