Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Jtrade's avatar
Jtrade
Feb 23

As a wise man once said, let us pray.

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Concerned Celtiberian's avatar
Concerned Celtiberian
Feb 23

Another great essay! Congratulations!

I will just and some points about the most likely “unknown unknowns”, to quote Donnie Rumsfeld.

Many commenters have rushed to say that after the 12 day war and the failed coup attempt, the Israelis have lost all their assets inside Iran, have run out of undercover projects, etc. Sure, mate. Of course. The Iranians have been preparing for 40 years but I would bet Mossad & co have not been sitting on their hands, either. If anything, last year pager attacks in Lebanon have proved that these fuckers can penetrate anything and won’t stop at any means to kill their enemies.

The EMP thing. I am a humble industrial engineer, not a physicist or nuclear engineer or such, but from my understanding, a nuclear EMP does not need to be exploded at very high altitude (like the earliest US tests at 400km high). You only need to explode it high enough that most of the energy is converted to the fast electrons (?) that cause the EM effect. Also, apparently nuclear bombs can be customized to have a very large NEMP yield. All this meaning that most probably NEMP attacks could be restricted to smaller regions and not affect the US satraps in the region.

The escalation stuff. If there is one thing that these guys are good at -besides murdering, cheating and stealing- is at manipulating the public opinion. IMO the Empire managers have already conceded defeat in the media sphere in Asia and Africa. Fortunately for them, the European and Iberoamerican folks are easy to manipulate when everything they consume comes from one or another US platform. An important point is that it is not necessary to convince the public. You just need to provide a believable narrative. Expect false flags, outrage, and stories of at least 6 million Jewish babies bajonetted inside their incubators by the godless communist Ayatollahs on Viagra.

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