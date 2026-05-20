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The whole silver internet lost the plot this week, and I’ll be honest with you. I felt the pull. Every silverbug knows the little dopamine hit of a number that confirms the thing you already believed at breakfast.

I was starting to write the piece you’d expect me to write. Which went something like this:

It opens the way it always opens, with a crash. Silver fell to $73.88 on Tuesday. A 4.6% gut-punch in a single session, the worst of it inside a five-minute window where the bid simply vanished. And if all you watched was the candle, you missed the whole story. The crash wasn't silver failing. Someone walked the price down to flush weak hands before the real move. Look at what lit up the instant the price cracked. “Asian Guy” on YouTube has the lease rate at 8%. KingKong’s chart puts it at 6.8% annualised, thirteen times normal, the cost to borrow physical metal gone vertical. You pay 6.8% to borrow when the shelves are bare. London is bone dry and the lease rate is screaming it. And while New York paper got hammered to $73, Shanghai closed the same session north of $85. A twelve-dollar gap. Sixteen percent. The East paying up for the exact ounce the West is dumping. And then there is the customs data: 600 tonnes into Britain from America in March, straight back out to Hong Kong and India. Western vaults emptied into Chinese hands, through London, in broad daylight. The paper crash is but the cover story. The physical drain is the real transaction. Sixth straight year of deficit. Lease rates vertical. Shanghai at a record premium. Vaults going out the door by the tonne. This is not a drill. This is the resumption of the squeeze that left stackers hanging end of last year.

But something irked me. I still don’t know what. Call it a gut feeling of watching way too many graphs. So I dug in…

Watch out. Here be dragons. The next few paragraphs are technical and use the words “annualised” and “convention” more than is strictly polite. If you don’t care how the sausage is made and you just want to know whether the world is ending, skip to the next section break. [But short version? It isn’t. Not today at least.]

First we have the long term Bloomberg lease rate (per KarelMercx):

And if you’ve been following me, you should recognise this genuine shortsqueeze:

Then we have the shorter term lease rates (again per KarelMercx):

And we have much-much-much-much more data from KarelMercx:

All fine and good, but if you’re like me and want a visual clue:

So what I did. I went back to last October, the real squeeze, the one nobody disputes, to use as a yardstick.

And all that panic, once you open the hood, comes down to this: It’s not even that the Silver Twitter crowd is watching the wrong gauge. The gauge is fine. They’re just reading it wrong, by a factor of twelve.

A lease rate is the cost to borrow physical metal, and like every interest rate on earth it’s quoted annualised. As in “per year”. The one-month silver lease rate is a one-month tenor expressed as an annual percentage. That’s the convention. It comes out of the oven already cooked.

So when the Bloomberg series reads 0.5%, that’s 0.5% a year. When it read 35% last October, that was 35% a year, which is exactly what every desk on the planet reported during the squeeze, because 35 was the annual number.

Now take Kingkong9888’s lease rate (May 18: 6.8%) versus KarelMercx’s 0.494. If you multiply KM’s by twelve, you get 5.93. Which is close to his 6.8…

Also read the caveat “Reported Lease Rate (approx)”.

Don’t take my word for it, check it against October, it’s the cleanest test there is. Everyone agrees the squeeze peaked around 35. If that 35 still needed annualising, the real annual rate would have been 35 times twelve. Four hundred and twenty percent. Which would’ve been memorable for reasons beyond securities lending. The 35 was already the annual figure. Which means the 0.5 sitting on the very same chart today should be too. Same column, same units, top to bottom.

Very likely what happened here is that people saw the 0.5 monthly lease rate, and thought it was monthly, so multiply it and *poof*, you get suddenly a scary number.