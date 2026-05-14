Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Buffalo_Ken's avatar
Buffalo_Ken
4h

The value of silver is a function of demand.

You know #1 - supply and demand.

Simple economics - and silver is both most conductive out of all the metals and most reflective - there must be high demand for that nowadays - so fair to deduce the price of silver based on that.

As for gold - that is a whole nether topic - but one wonders how much gold is actually in Fort Knox?

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Mr Smith's avatar
Mr Smith
4h

Vince Lanci said years ago that the Comex dying would not be a dramatic event as you stated. Probably a paragraph on page 8 in the WSJ announcing the closing of the exchange. The CME can only blame themselves.

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