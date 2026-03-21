Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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ebear's avatar
ebear
Mar 21

Tales From the Financial Crypt.

For some reason I feel compelled to share my story and here seems like the right place. Hope No1 doesn’t mind.

Way back in 1989 (in the Before Time, in the long long ago) I opened my first trading account with a Canadian broker whose initials are RG. I was a small potato and the commissions were killing me - $100 on a round trade. In addition I realized what passed for advice was merely them scaring up buyers for their larger accounts who were selling. So much for the Chinese Wall. About that time the first discount brokers appeared in the USA, so I opened an account with Waterhouse Seattle. They were great. Always picked up on the 2nd or 3rd ring, great execution, and I could even chat with their people on a slow day. So that went well for a while until they were bought out by TD Bank, at which point I was told they couldn’t service me anymore and I’d have to switch to the Canadian side where the fees were almost 50% higher.

Now I had every right to be there under GATT and NAFTA rules, but they wouldn’t budge, so I moved to a boutique broker down in Florida. That was ok for a while, but then I got a message saying they had no choice but to terminate our relationship. Seems the Canadian discount brokers had leaned on the Canadian govt. who leaned on the US govt. who leaned on Finserv to chase us out of there using some obscure rule about disclosure! All in complete violation of GATT. So then I shopped around for a self-clearing broker and wound up with MANN in Chicago who scoffed at the mere mention of Finserv.

That was even better in a way because they were also CME brokers and I was ready to step into that world, having been coached by an actual CME floor trader. Next thing I know they bought out some failed Canadian operation whose name I forget and I was back to square one! I considered moving to London, but I was only a slightly larger potato by then and the time and currency differences made it not worthwhile. So, back to TD Canada as the cleanest shirt in the prison laundry where I remained until I hung it up for good in 2008. If you’re up big, take some off. That was Jim Cramer who said that (LOL) so I did him one better and took it ALL off and never looked back. Ironically, somewhere towards the end of my relationship with TD I received a settlement for something like 31 cents. Seems I was part of some class suit over bid rigging or something. Never did learn the details.

So there's my sad story of what it’s like to try and catch a break in this world. I came into the market post the 87 crash, made my fortune (such as it is) in the tech bubble and subsequent gold rush, gave a good chunk of it back in 2008 but left with enough to last my declining days and leave the wife not hating me should I happen to go first (which is very likely given the kind of life I’ve led). I honestly don’t envy any of you at this point because it’s only gotten worse since then, so the best I can do is wish you good luck because I’m pretty sure you’re going to need it:)

Oh, and here’s some more irony for you. Way back at the beginning I was a subscriber to James Davidson’s Strategic Investor. That was at a time when interest rates were pushing 20% and he was pounding the table to buy USG 30Y zero coupon bonds. Had I taken his advice and just sat on them to maturity I’d have been in almost as good a shape as when I bailed, and with far less stress. Lesson here is if a golden opportunity presents itself, grab it with both hands.

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Gerold's avatar
Gerold
Mar 21

I wish I didn't live in such interesting times!

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