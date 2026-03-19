Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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stacy pearson's avatar
stacy pearson
Mar 19

I got up this morning before the sun came up. Poured my coffee and pulled up AMPEX. Stared at $4600.00 for a few minutes scratching my head. Then said to myself, with any luck No1 will provide a little clarity on this. And true to form there you are. Doesn’t completely take the sting out, but I have to say a little bit of knowledge provides a great deal of comfort. Many thanks for that!

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Julien Pervillé's avatar
Julien Pervillé
Mar 19

Buying the dip in precious metal royalty stocks with discipline (RGLD VOXR OR etc). Mr market is transferring money from the impatient to the patient investors.

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