Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Gina Chick's avatar
Gina Chick
7h

Your writing is always an absolute joy, no matter the topic, but this one in particular slaps.

Thank you for giving these eyes (oh so weary from rolling to glare at the inside of my own skull rather than peruse any more vomitous paragraphs from phonically dessicated AI pieces) a reason to remember that great storytellers are still out there.

Also, I’m not a finance person, I don’t trade, I just have my spider-legs resting on many gossamer web-threads, listening through tiny hairs for vibrations that show the shape of the wind.

I’m glad yours is a thread I follow.

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leodp's avatar
leodp
8h

A small, unexpected friction coefficient in a machine that needs to be perfectly lubed to sustain its own exponential acceleration. It's going to make wonders in how plans change.

In 10 days Github/CoPilot moves from "premium requests" a.k.a. number of prompts, to pay-per-token. Cost is going up ~10x. Profitability inches closer, but is probably not there yet.

No much time left before cracks open in the weakest gear. We'll see.

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