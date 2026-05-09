Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
10h

"With revenue tripling, the burn doesn’t shrink. It scales." - Is Sam an LLM?

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Do.Be.Do.Be.Do!'s avatar
Do.Be.Do.Be.Do!
8h

I’m a country bumpkin… I do not understand how a population without wisdom and extra disposable income will be able to use or afford AI “knowledge” for anything meaning or productive and then in 20 years when there is total population collapse have this be meaningful or profitable for the people selling it. Won’t a huge part of the population need FOOD?!? Meaning: No Food on Shelves = Lowering the demand for creating AI cat videos and meaningless inquisitive searches on chatbots for hallowed (not) epistemological musings? Not to mention the ENERGY required on behalf of both the producer AND consumer to CREATE or USE AI? How does everything keep going UP?!??? From someone who is seeing everything go to $h!+ in real-time?!???

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