Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Rond's avatar
Rond
Mar 17Edited

"the people running the current system would rather light themselves on fire"

The terms are acceptable

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Davey Jones's avatar
Davey Jones
Mar 17

discovered this place about a week ago. so glad I did. Such an infinite difference between technical skill and wisdom

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