Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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BillyBob's avatar
BillyBob
8h

I'mma go with grifter, con man and child rapist. Not a fool, and nothing resembling strategic. Barely even competent.

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
5h

"Either this is the greatest fool that has ever lived.

Or he’s the greatest strategic mind ever having walked the Earth."

No1 - I've been vacillating between these two opinions for some time.

What has been an edifying support - and comforting as well - is the Bible. I've been at that process for over 50 years - with many wrong twists and turns - and the insight which is gathering strength more now is that God does His will - the pattern is clear from history. And He uses those whom He chooses - whether they understand it is irrelevant - to get it done.

Bottom line - God doesn't do reform - He destroys the establishment and then begins a replacement. He's clearly on that path now - Trump is just His latest catalyst!

Cheers, friend - and keep writing - this is truly a classic post!

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