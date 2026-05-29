Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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RalfB's avatar
RalfB
2h

Sam's perspective matters, because it is the perspective of the oligarchy. It is the assumption that underlies the Great Reset and the NWO---that the useless eaters are the disposable part, that only the Epstein class and their service personnel need to be kept.

And you managed to quite succinctly expose the fundamental error underlying it.

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
2h

The Honest Sorcerer on AI eliminating paid-jobs:

The AI Takeover Has Arrived...but it looks completely different from what we imagined

The economy shrinks 10-15% to match the new supply-demand balance created by a lack of vital physical inputs on one side, and a lack of purchasing power on the other. Prices, trade flows and production volumes eventually stabilize, but at a permanently lower level. And while growth might eventually return, it will be wholly inadequate to raise economic activity back to its pre-war, pre-AI levels. Historians looking back on 2025 will say: that was the year when we passed peak global economic activity.

https://thehonestsorcerer.substack.com/p/the-ai-takeover-has-arrived

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