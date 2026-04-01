Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Lisa Hutchins's avatar
Lisa Hutchins
4d

Goddamn No1, I don't know who you are but you can fucking WRITE! You absolutely kill it in every one of your posts. Even though the news is terrible, I can at least appreciate your analysis and delivery. Hats off to you, my friend.

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occamsrazorback22's avatar
occamsrazorback22
5d

The best part about famine is that the GLP-1 drugs are rendered irrelevant. Time to short the manufacturers?

Aside from that Mrs Lincoln, how did you like the play?

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