Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5h

Oh, we used to care. We cared so much that we spent time, effort, money, to campaign for Brexit. That was ten years ago. See what they - governments, media, admin a.k.a. Whitehall Mandarins and the Supreme Justices - did to us and are still doing. The examples you bring: yeah, well, we saw this ten years ago. Most of us are now tired of banging our heads against that wall.

You know the quote regarding what one is when trying the same thing again and again, hoping for a different outcome. We tried different things - still the same outcome.

Look up the sayings of a certain Jean Claude Juncker, EU President ten years ago, for some of the reasons we wanted out. Nothing has changed. Even: Russia -bad; China - bad, EU - shining 'democracy' worked in those days.

But hey - no worries: it's the footie world cup! That's more important, innit like, and keeps the midst of the populace off troublesome things like what Brussels is doing.

Reply
Share
Julien Pervillé's avatar
Julien Pervillé
5h

No1 got fired for wrong think.

Reply
Share
1 reply by No1
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture