As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else (and this notice will be removed).

The product was sold as the alternative.

Permissionless, censorship-resistant, beyond the reach of any single government.

The whole pitch of crypto, repeated in white papers and conference keynotes for fifteen years, was that this was the exit. The dollar system had become weaponised, the rails could be cut at will, but the chain - the chain was sovereign.

Iran took it as advertised. After getting kicked off SWIFT in 2012 and again in 2018, Tehran did exactly what every sanctions-evasion playbook recommended. Bitcoin mining legalised in 2019. Subsidised power rerouted to industrial farms.

Over $3 billion moved through digital assets in 2025 alone. The central bank held at least $507 million in USDT, the supposedly neutral dollar-substitute that wasn’t subject to any single government’s say-so.

As recent as April 22nd, Tron founder Justin Sun declared his blockchain “the most decentralised in the world”.

On April 23rd, the US Treasury called Tether and asked them to freeze $344 million of Iranian funds on Tron. Tether did it in one single smart-contract call. Two wallets, blacklisted at the issuer level, $213 million in one and $131 million in the other.

That money didn’t move or got seized. It instantly became decorative. Visible on the chain, but immobile, a monument to a successful misrepresentation.

Bessent named the campaign “Economic Fury”, which sounds like a 1990s wrestling pay-per-view but is apparently US Treasury policy now. The doctrine is straightforward: if we don’t like you, even your stablecoin is not yours anymore.

This is supposed to be SWIFT 2.0. Iran thought it was. And it delivered exactly as advertised. Just not as expected. SWIFT got weaponised in ‘12 against Iran and ‘22 against Russia; now the alternative has been weaponised the same way. Every sovereign actor on earth is currently re-reading the USDT terms of service and noticing some things they didn’t notice before.

Welcome to your CBDC.

About six months ago I wrote about why nobody actually wants a CBDC (link). Programmable money is restricted money, restricted money trades at a discount to unrestricted money, and any government trying to force a CBDC into circulation runs straight into Gresham’s Law. China’s been pushing the digital yuan for four years and it’s still only 0.16% of the money supply. People don’t want it. Even when state employees are paid in it, they cash out the second they can.

So how do you get programmable, permissioned, freezable digital money into circulation without anyone noticing it’s a CBDC?

You let someone else issue it. Then you regulate the issuer.