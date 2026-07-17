As a thanks to my paid subscribers this article is pre-sent to them. After a day, it’ll be opened up for everybody else.

A drone crashed into an oil tanker at Basra on Thursday morning.

No fire. No damage. Or so they said. Nobody got hurt.

And just because nothing happened, Iraq suspended loading at every export terminal it owns.

Until further notice.

The day before, Washington had reimposed its naval blockade of Iran and during seven hours was blasting the same hangars and inflatable launchers they already “love-tapped” thrice before.

West Texas crude closed twenty-six cents higher.

… Just because.

You are excused if you didn’t know that there’s a frickin’ war going on...

NOTHING makes any sense any longer.

The closer you stand to the actual stuff, the less you believe its price.

And because the strait itself is the running headline, let’s start with that:

Iran says Hormuz is closed until further notice.

Central Command says it isn’t.

IT IS - IT ISN’T - IT IS - … playground squabbles on the world stage.

Who knew Idiocracy would arrive this early?

The answer to “Schrödinger’s Strait” is the billion (maybe even trillion) dollar question. It’s only a fifth of the planet’s oil after all... And the whole artifice of abundant money and debt and derivatives is built on… I don’t know… A working economy??? Which without oil is kinda like … not working, you know?

Oil is back to the 80’s. Pre-war it was around the 70’s. Nothing going on. I assure you.

Well, not me specifically. The price actually says that.

Let’s try to remember what is going on:

There was the MoMU (Memorandum Of MisUnderstanding) where the US read one thing and Iran another. Most importantly for this article that Iran either promised to let vessels pass freely or that Iran retains complete control over the Strait.

I’ll let you decide who’s got the bigger stick to enforce its reading.

Long story short: the US tried to pass a few vessels - under the cover of night, AIS’s turned off, heavy air cover - through the Omani channel. Iran didn’t like their mis-reading of the MoMU and decided to love-tap a few of those.

Trump got all upset and blasted that 1000 missiles would be launched etc etc. Too much text, didn’t read those tweets in full. Short version: “Trump angry, bombs away”.

So Trump got to bombing the already twice-over destroyed the Iranian Navy, the 40 times obliterated peons, and killing fishermen. And to top it all off - because bombing a girl’s school got him bad prezz last time - he chose this time to bomb near a children’s cancer hospital.

That’ll teach them!

Anyway, I digress from the point I want to make.

Attacking civilians during war is - last I checked - still a war crime. So is attacking civilian infrastructure. So anything that is civilian is designated “dual use infrastructure”. Because a nuclear reactor delivers electricity to both civilians and military alike is why it got attacked I guess?

Or that bridge got destroyed? Which Iran retaliated by attacking the King Fahd Causeway (the only way out of Bahrain). Bridge-4-bridge. I’m pretty sure who will cave first.

Now, during the MoMU lull, a lot of oil vessels got out of the Strait. :party: oil troubles resolved; Right?

No1 thought to check: what tankers go in? Not much as far as I can tell.

Well, there was one near Kharg Island that got hit by the US because all the Iranian oil got released as well and because a tanker is just floating storage - extending the now empty storage tanks at said island. Gotta prepare for the inevitable return of the war.

This really deserve their own articles as there’s so much moving parts.

Because the war heated up again, Iran said. THOU SHALL NOT PASS.

Trump angry.

Boats antsy.

No1 passes. Unless they’re paying. Iran. And traveling their corridor.

Trump angrier still.

Trump throws bombs.

Iran throws bombs back.

Several completely unrelated health-accidents happened that necessitated airlifts to Ramstein, but I keep digressing.

As the war is back from never gone, Ansar Allah is starting to move too.

And here I need to sidestep - again.

During the closure of the Strait, oil went through pipelines - about 7% of world energy - through to the Red Sea. So about 20% got blocked, 7% got redirected through pipelines and the leftover got filled by SPR releases and demand destruction.

Now you may - or may not - remember the Houthis, but those sandal-wielding desert nomads got the US Navy running. The Navy tried to keep the Red Sea open last year, but failed completely. Of course Iran had something to do with that, much like NATO has to do with Ukraine. But I digress. AGAIN.

Well, the Houthis are on a hair trigger now that once the US attacks Iranian civilian infrastructure, that they’d commission their own white haired robed dude for Bab el-Mandeb shouting stuff about passing.

They still have a moral compass I reckon. Throw bombs all you want, but target civilians? That’s where they draw the line.

Anyway, you get the picture I guess? No oil out of the Red Sea, no oil out of the Gulf.

I would excuse you for believing that’s bullish on the price of oil.

Quite the opposite actually.

Oil’s pegged at the 80’s.

Because apparently there’s a glut of it?!

Who could have known!

During the largest disruption in history.

I guess I’m too logical to understand these moves.

SPR running dry + largest disruption in history = glut.

Got it.