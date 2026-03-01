Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Beagle Bob's avatar
Beagle Bob
Mar 1

Thanks for the sitrep. It’s a lot; I have a migraine now. Praying for peace

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mela's avatar
mela
Mar 1

Great work, thank you. Sympathies for the migraine, it's hard to work through them.

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