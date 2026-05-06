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Once upon a time, in the glorious Kingdom of Strategos, there lived a knight of extraordinary conviction. Sir Mikael the Resolute, they called him - though his enemies, and there were many, preferred “that man with the dragon eggs”.

The dragon eggs were the knight’s greatest obsession and his kingdom’s defining treasure.

Nobody had ever seen one hatch.

No1 could quite explain what they were for.

They just existed in the Great Book, maintained by thousands of scribes across the known world, each egg bound to every other egg by immutable chains of pure magic. A construct so elegant that questioning their worth felt vaguely rude.

They had no weight. They cast no shadow. You could not eat them, build with them, or melt them down into a goblet.

But everyone agreed - slowly at first and then all at once - that they were of extraordinary value.

And in a kingdom built on collective agreement, that was enough.

Long before anyone else, Sir Mikael had understood what they were.

He had borrowed. He had cajoled. He had transformed his modest fiefdom - with two thousand loyal subjects - into the Kingdom of Strategos, the world’s foremost accumulator of dragon eggs.

He had collected 818,334 of them. Which he kept in the Vault beneath his castle, and he guarded them with his life.

“Will you ever release the eggs”? the peasants would ask at the great town meetings.

“NEVER”, Sir Mikael would thunder, and the hall would shake with the force of his conviction. “These eggs represent fifty years of treasure. The eggs ARE the treasure. They will appreciate in the Vault until the children of your children’s children inherit wealth beyond imagining. I would sooner watch the kingdom crumble into the sea”.

This was considered Leadership.

To fund the great accumulation, Sir Mikael had made arrangements with the Noble Houses.

He had issued Tribute Scrolls - magnificent parchments bearing grandiloquent names. Each one a solemn promise of 11 gold coins per 100, delivered annually, forever, without end, in perpetuity, unto all generations, as it was, and is, and ever shall be, from now until the dying of the last sun.

The Noble Houses handed over their gold.

Sir Mikael exchanged it for more dragon eggs.

The Vault grew deeper.

The Tribute Scrolls multiplied.

The peasants celebrated. The eggs kept rising. The machine, whatever it was, kept working.

And then came the Great Oracle of the Index Scrolls.

The Oracle maintained the Sacred Lists - the Great Indexes by which the merchant houses of the world decided where to send their gold. To be on the lists was to receive a constant river of coin that existed solely to buy whatever the Oracle told them to buy.

To be removed was to watch that river vanish overnight.

In the autumn of the Year 2025, the Oracle issued a terrible decree. Kingdoms whose vaults held more than half dragon eggs would be reclassified. Not as kingdoms.

As egg funds.

And egg funds, by Ancient Covenant, were not permitted on the Sacred Lists.

Strategos was 77% eggs.

I circled the date of reckoning in red ink. January 15. I told anyone who would listen that the Oracle was coming, the sword was raised, the neck was bared.

The Oracle arrived on January 6. Considered the neck carefully. Announced that distinguishing between a kingdom and an egg fund “requires further research”. Sheathed the sword. Commissioned a working group.

The eggs went up 1% on the news.

Sir Mikael rode on.

The Tribute Scrolls kept compounding. The peasants kept believing. The Vault kept filling. The fiefdom kept generating revenue in the adjacent building.

Largely unnoticed.

And then came the Day of the Quarterly Proclamation.

Long ago, a dark curse had been cast upon the world - the Spell of ASU-Two-Thousand-and-Twenty-Three-Oh-Eight - requiring that every quarter, the eggs be valued at whatever the market said they were worth that day, with any change inscribed immediately into the kingdom’s official ledger.

No exceptions. No smoothing.

The eggs fell 23% in the first quarter of 2026. The Dark Scribe obediently inscribed that value. The consequence? A loss of fourteen billion, four hundred and seventy million gold coins.

The loss was 116 times the kingdom’s entire quarterly revenue.

The stock went up 1.69%.

- This is the part of the fairy tale where the children in the audience start looking at each other.

But the real revelation came not from the number. The number was accounting. The number was the spell. The number didn’t matter.

The revelation came from Sir Mikael himself, standing before the assembled court on the fifth day of May, in the Year Of Our Lord 2026.

He had prepared an analogy. Something about land. Buying low, selling some at a profit to service the debt, buying more with what remained, net holdings still growing.

Nothing to worry about.

“You buy dragon eggs with credit”, said Sir Mikael the Resolute, the knight who would never let go, “you let them appreciate, and then you sell dragon eggs to pay the tribute”.

A small child in the back row slowly raised her hand.

“But Sir Mikael”, she said. “You said you had fifty years of tribute stored in the Vault. You said concerns about selling eggs were completely unfounded. You said you would never—”

Sir Mikael took a deep breath.

“The eggs”, he interrupted the child, “are deployed within a dynamic capital allocation framework whereby accretive BTC yield metrics, calculated on a fully diluted basis and explicitly excluding the preferential rights of preferred stockholders to dividends and assets in any liquidation scenario, generate positive egg-per-share accretion through a structured programme of Scroll-of-STRC issuance at par, enabling the kingdom to harvest select high-cost-basis eggs at advantageous price points without compromising the long-term treasury accumulation thesis, provided that any such harvest is immediately offset by equivalent or greater egg acquisitions funded through ongoing at-the-market preferred instrument distribution at yield levels that remain accretive to the overall BTC yield metric on a non-GAAP basis, net of preferred dividend obligations, adjusted for dilution, seasonality, and other factors as the Kingdom may from time to time determine in its sole discretion”.

The child blinked.

The court applauded.

The child slowly sat down.