Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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tawhuac's avatar
tawhuac
2d

Too bad, but I personally wouldn't call a windows user a hacker, ever.

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Vesselin Bontchev's avatar
Vesselin Bontchev
1d

This stuff (cybersecurity) is my area of expertise, so a few remarks.

1) Don't mess with your GDID. In the wake of this case, you'll probably encounter well-meaning scripts and guides how to change it, etc. Just don't. It is needed for Windows Updates (this was its original purpose) and if you mess with it, you can fuck up your system pretty bad.

2) Don't use ngrok for anonymity. Or VPNs, for that matter. A VPN has only two valid use cases: a) when you don't trust your Internet service provider (ISP) *and* trust the VPN provider more and b) when you want to mask your geographical location, in order to visit a site that does not allow visits from your area. If you want anonymity, use the Tor browser. Not the Tor window of the Brave browser - the actual Tor browser.

3) For really heavy stuff, when your life or liberty depends on it, don't use your operating system. Not Windows, not MacOS, not even one of the popular Linux distros. Use TAILS. It's a Linux distro made for privacy and anonymity, with the Tor browser and other tools installed. Preferably, boot it from a USB stick (or a DVD), although using it from a virtual machine is acceptable. There are valid alternatives, like using the Whonix distro, but they are harder to set up and use.

4) Don't use smart phones. Ever. Not even "burner" phones. Don't ever turn your (not smart) mobile phone anywhere close to the place from which you're going to do something you could be persecuted for.

Of course, what precautions you really need largely depends on your threat model. If your adversary is Mossad (or equivalent), well... Try faking your own death, go live in a submarine, and you'll still be mossaded upon, as the famous saying goes.

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