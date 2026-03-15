Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Sage Alfields's avatar
Sage Alfields
Mar 15

Per the Strait's partial/tentative reopening: who counts as a US or Israeli ally? Obviously the GCC as they're still being struck.

French assets have been struck in Iraq: do they count?

There's too much uncertainty for the banks to give the OK to go: what if things go full crazy town and they are put in a vice of relying on Iran to escort tankers (protecting them from Iran) while the escorts are under US assualt?

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Th232's avatar
Th232
Mar 15

What are Fundamental Price Gold and Fundamental Price Silver? Will any listener explain in few sentences, please?

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