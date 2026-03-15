Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
Silver inventories (world):
Udderly insane:
Huge divergence:
Market liquidity
Dubai crude vs WTI
Blockade of Hormuz effectively “over”?
Market think it’s just postering:
That escalated quickly:
Silver: AP raid:
HUGE! Sprott discounts:
OI deleveraging in Shanghai:
Bull over in silver? (hint: not even close, blue is normal-ish)
Silver futures just died:
Gold vs BTC: regime shift?
Gold primitives stay elevated:
US Treasuries volatility soaring:
JPY: getting hot…
Fundamental price gold:
Fundamental price silver:
1970’s:
Per the Strait's partial/tentative reopening: who counts as a US or Israeli ally? Obviously the GCC as they're still being struck.
French assets have been struck in Iraq: do they count?
There's too much uncertainty for the banks to give the OK to go: what if things go full crazy town and they are put in a vice of relying on Iran to escort tankers (protecting them from Iran) while the escorts are under US assualt?
What are Fundamental Price Gold and Fundamental Price Silver? Will any listener explain in few sentences, please?