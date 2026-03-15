This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Silver inventories (world):

Udderly insane:

Huge divergence:

Market liquidity

Dubai crude vs WTI

Blockade of Hormuz effectively “over”?

Market think it’s just postering:

That escalated quickly:

Silver: AP raid:

HUGE! Sprott discounts:

OI deleveraging in Shanghai:

Bull over in silver? (hint: not even close, blue is normal-ish)

Silver futures just died:

Gold vs BTC: regime shift?

Gold primitives stay elevated:

US Treasuries volatility soaring:

JPY: getting hot…

Fundamental price gold:

Fundamental price silver:

1970’s: