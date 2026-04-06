Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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topofan's avatar
topofan
1d

https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2026/04/06/jet-fuel-crisis-rationing-triggered-at-four-airports-in-italy

First airports in Italy don't allow refuelling anymore in a decent amount for domestic flights.. ryanair warning summer season may be grounded

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DAVID Goldman's avatar
DAVID Goldman
1d

Why This English Speaking Influencer Is Suddenly Everywhere @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARFZk46rk6s

"A Beijing-based, English-speaking influencer suddenly dominates U.S. media—racking up millions of views in days. But who is “Professor Jiang”?

From Yale graduate to viral commentator, his rise isn’t just about predictions—it’s about messaging. His content echoes a powerful narrative: that America is declining, and the global balance is shifting.

So how is he operating from inside China—on a banned platform—without interference? And why is his voice resonating now?

This is not just about one man.It’s about influence, timing—and the message behind the messenger."

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