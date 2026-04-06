Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
Waiting to decide…
Silver down 20% in March (it felt more):
Be right. Sit tight.
70s:
Debt during Rep and during Dems:
Japan’s still at it:
Oil:
Gas prices over time:
S&P biggest loss since Sep’22:
Moonshot:
Germany’s share of global influence:
Private credit redemption requests:
Completely unrelated videos…
Definitely unrelated!
https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2026/04/06/jet-fuel-crisis-rationing-triggered-at-four-airports-in-italy
First airports in Italy don't allow refuelling anymore in a decent amount for domestic flights.. ryanair warning summer season may be grounded
Why This English Speaking Influencer Is Suddenly Everywhere @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARFZk46rk6s
"A Beijing-based, English-speaking influencer suddenly dominates U.S. media—racking up millions of views in days. But who is “Professor Jiang”?
From Yale graduate to viral commentator, his rise isn’t just about predictions—it’s about messaging. His content echoes a powerful narrative: that America is declining, and the global balance is shifting.
So how is he operating from inside China—on a banned platform—without interference? And why is his voice resonating now?
This is not just about one man.It’s about influence, timing—and the message behind the messenger."