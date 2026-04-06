This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

Waiting to decide…

Silver down 20% in March (it felt more):

https://x.com/DtDS_WSS/status/2038322236377989210/photo/1

Be right. Sit tight.

70s:

Debt during Rep and during Dems:

Japan’s still at it:

Oil:

Gas prices over time:

S&P biggest loss since Sep’22:

Moonshot:

Germany’s share of global influence:

Private credit redemption requests:

Completely unrelated videos…

Definitely unrelated!