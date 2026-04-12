Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
gold reserves > USD reserves:
Silver-gold ratio breaking out of a 15-year expanding falling wedge:
SPX/Silver ratio:
Gold's 26-year bull market:
Gold retracement chart:
Global silver vault free float:
LBMA silver vault total stock and free float chart showing the split between eligible and encumbered inventory.
Negative silver lease rate table:
Silver outperformance ahead?
Gold/Platinum:
Turkey gold reserves:
Declining dollar dominance:
US government interest expense as a share of revenue:
CMBS delinquency rate:
DXY cycle chart - potential long-term dollar reversal point?
Consumer sentiment all-time low:
74-year low!!
BoJ holdings:
US federal budget - widening fiscal gap:
Cumulative inflation since Nov 2019:
Japan 10Y:
ISM Manufacturing:
Global food price index:
Cayman Islands Treasury holdings - offshore dollar-denominated exposure:
US household net worth:
China vs US electricity generation capacity:
AAR Freight Rail Index:
Annotated oil futures:
Oil's 50-year trendline chart — let’s see when shit starts to hit the fan:
WTI crude 16-year monthly chart - consolidate, breakout?
US average gasoline price:
1974 oil shock vs other shocks:
Copper stockpile drawdown:
Mag7 concentration peak is beginning to ease:
Single-stock volatility vs SPX divergence:
DXY weekly chart with overlaid gold and silver technical indicators:
Your articles remind me of the old zerohedge days. Thankyou!
Another chart to watch, the 10-year treasury yield. If it breaks above 5%, Trump is finished.