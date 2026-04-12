Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Gil's avatar
Gil
2h

Your articles remind me of the old zerohedge days. Thankyou!

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2 replies by No1 and others
Ed's avatar
Ed
1h

Another chart to watch, the 10-year treasury yield. If it breaks above 5%, Trump is finished.

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