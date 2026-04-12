This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

gold reserves > USD reserves:

Silver-gold ratio breaking out of a 15-year expanding falling wedge:

https://x.com/graddhybpc/status/2043232374335344732

SPX/Silver ratio:

https://x.com/potassium_phd/status/2042757336113320093

Gold's 26-year bull market:

Gold retracement chart:

Global silver vault free float:

LBMA silver vault total stock and free float chart showing the split between eligible and encumbered inventory.

https://x.com/pmbug/status/2042679534550684125

Negative silver lease rate table:

Silver outperformance ahead?

Gold/Platinum:

Turkey gold reserves:

Declining dollar dominance:

US government interest expense as a share of revenue:

CMBS delinquency rate:

DXY cycle chart - potential long-term dollar reversal point?

Consumer sentiment all-time low:

74-year low!!

BoJ holdings:

US federal budget - widening fiscal gap:

Cumulative inflation since Nov 2019:

Japan 10Y:

ISM Manufacturing:

Global food price index:

Cayman Islands Treasury holdings - offshore dollar-denominated exposure:

US household net worth:

China vs US electricity generation capacity:

AAR Freight Rail Index:

Annotated oil futures:

Oil's 50-year trendline chart — let’s see when shit starts to hit the fan:

WTI crude 16-year monthly chart - consolidate, breakout?

US average gasoline price:

1974 oil shock vs other shocks:

Copper stockpile drawdown:

Mag7 concentration peak is beginning to ease:

Single-stock volatility vs SPX divergence:

DXY weekly chart with overlaid gold and silver technical indicators: