Weekend thoughts
No penny for my thoughts
This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.
For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive
— My apologies for being a few hours late with this 😉
GDX — from overbought to oversold in record time:
Gold: touch & go?
Silver hugging the Aug’25 trendline:
Turkey’s gold (looks worse than it is - see the scale):
Silver’s not looking good technically:
Gold ETFs:
UK Silver import/exports:
Top 1% has more wealth than the whole middle class:
Bonds say stress, stocks say bounce (generally bonds are right):
#winning
Consumer sentiment:
Oil disruption (Goldman Sachs):
Oil vs Oil IV:
Global petrol prices:
Probably nothing:
MSFT below 200MA:
US new home sales:
Investor sentiment:
S&P is down 300 points. If you remove Mondays, it’d be down 500:
Foreigners dumping Asian stocks:
Net selling by hedge funds:
VIX closes above 25 for 4th week:
Wow. Gold and Silver. I wanna find some. I live in Castlemaine - the site of the richest goldfield in the world in the 1850's (5 million ounces) and I don't own a detector.
Well our chickens are back to laying en masse after the winter doldrums. Almost a dozen eggs per day. Also time to plant the gardens. Will be growing a massive amount of potatoes this year. Decided to convert some Exxon stock into building materials to build a large greenhouse that increases food production. Got completely out of our BTC position. Tangible assets don’t really care about inflation or war or pedophile blackmail rings involving compromised goyim.
Got out of the burbs in 2022, moved to a very rural location and have been working on our homestead since then. Left corporate America (net engineer) in 2023 after a 20 year career. Run my own (very) small business now as a gen contractor. LOVE the tax benefits of things like cash payments. Enjoy building things and working with my hands.
Basically our plan to ride out the storm is to be more Amish. Seems that community was incredibly ahead of its time.