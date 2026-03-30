This is a weekly digest of unassociated pictures (graphs mostly) I saw during the week. Not much context is given.

For daily digests: https://no1sdailydigest.substack.com/archive

— My apologies for being a few hours late with this 😉

GDX — from overbought to oversold in record time:

Gold: touch & go?

Silver hugging the Aug’25 trendline:

Turkey’s gold (looks worse than it is - see the scale):

Silver’s not looking good technically:

Gold ETFs:

UK Silver import/exports:

Top 1% has more wealth than the whole middle class:

Bonds say stress, stocks say bounce (generally bonds are right):

#winning

Consumer sentiment:

Oil disruption (Goldman Sachs):

Oil vs Oil IV:

Global petrol prices:

Probably nothing:

MSFT below 200MA:

US new home sales:

Investor sentiment:

S&P is down 300 points. If you remove Mondays, it’d be down 500:

Foreigners dumping Asian stocks:

Net selling by hedge funds:

VIX closes above 25 for 4th week: