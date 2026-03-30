Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
8d

Wow. Gold and Silver. I wanna find some. I live in Castlemaine - the site of the richest goldfield in the world in the 1850's (5 million ounces) and I don't own a detector.

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JT's avatar
JT
7dEdited

Well our chickens are back to laying en masse after the winter doldrums. Almost a dozen eggs per day. Also time to plant the gardens. Will be growing a massive amount of potatoes this year. Decided to convert some Exxon stock into building materials to build a large greenhouse that increases food production. Got completely out of our BTC position. Tangible assets don’t really care about inflation or war or pedophile blackmail rings involving compromised goyim.

Got out of the burbs in 2022, moved to a very rural location and have been working on our homestead since then. Left corporate America (net engineer) in 2023 after a 20 year career. Run my own (very) small business now as a gen contractor. LOVE the tax benefits of things like cash payments. Enjoy building things and working with my hands.

Basically our plan to ride out the storm is to be more Amish. Seems that community was incredibly ahead of its time.

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