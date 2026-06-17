Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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ClearinIdaho's avatar
ClearinIdaho
7h

The late Joseph Campbell wrote extensively about these shared human sub-conscious connections. Carl Jung touched on that in his work on the human psyche. The energy under the experience is real, unfortunately the conscious mind only gets short glimpses behind the veil. I have been blessed with what I call "direct experiences" of that energy working as a nurse, especially when in the presence of the active dying patients. It's more real than anything that can be appreciated with the 5 senses. I think this energy and sub-conscious connection may actually defend us against psychological conditioning from power-holders or even advanced AI. At least that is my hope. Cheers.

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Against Abandonment's avatar
Against Abandonment
8h

This is beautiful and resonant. The world really is so much more interconnected than our modern lens allows us to naturally see. Because we can’t perfectly synthesize it and seize it with our words, many (most?) will ignore ideas like this completely. Your writing has helped me a lot. Keep doing what you do, man

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