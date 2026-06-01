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Once upon a time, a knight said never.

You may remember him. Sir Mikael the Resolute, lord of the Kingdom of Strategos, keeper of eight hundred and forty-three thousand dragon eggs in a vault beneath his castle, who stood before the court and thundered that he would sooner watch the kingdom crumble into the sea than release a single one.

Standing at an earnings call, explaining in nineteen clauses of fog that selling was now, technically, within the framework.

That was a moon ago.

This is now.

The Tribute Scrolls came due.

They always do.

The Noble Houses who had handed Sir Mikael their gold in exchange for magnificent parchments promising eleven-and-a-half coins per hundred, forever, in perpetuity, unto all generations - they wanted their coins.

On the thirtieth of June, so it was written.

For years the trick had been elegant. To pay the old scrolls, you sold new scrolls.

Fresh gold from fresh houses, handed straight through to the houses that came before. The pile of promises grew taller and taller every season, and No1 ever asked where the gold underneath it had gone, because there was always another house at the door with more.

This moon however… the door stayed shut.

No new house came.

The merchants looked at the eleven-and-a-half coins, looked at the kingdom that now lost more in a single quarter than it earned in a decade, and kept their gold in their pockets.

The scroll-engine turned over once, twice, and caught… nothing.

So Sir Mikael walked down to the Vault.

Slowly.

One step at a time.

In no hurry to arrive.

Dragging his feet on the stone behind him, reluctant, as if they had understood the errand before he would let himself admit it.

He knew he could not turn around.

The tribute was due, and the Noble Houses were already at the gate.

A knight who does not pay his tribute does not stay a knight for very long.

He meant to see the morning.

So down he went, powerless to stop his own feet, because stopping them meant something far worse than the stairs.

And for the first time in the history of Strategos, the knight who would never let go reached into the dark and carried an egg up the stairs instead of down.

Thirty-two of them, as it happens. Out of eight hundred and forty-three thousand.

A thimble from an ocean. He could have lost them down the back of a throne and never noticed - and still his hand was not steady as he lifted them out, because he of all people knew the number was never the point.

He sold them to pay the tribute.

The court was told it was fine.

Naturally.

Something about harvesting select high-cost-basis eggs at advantageous points, accretive to yield, immediately offset, in the kingdom’s sole discretion.

The same fog as last time, thinner now, because every soul in the hall had already done the only sum that mattered.

The man who said to never-ever cross-my-heart-and-hope-to-die, stick-a-needle-in-my-eye… carried it out of the vault.

Thirty-two out of the cold storage.

To make a payment.

The eggs cast no shadow. They hatched nothing and fed no one. Their entire value was the promise that they would sit in the dark forever, off the table, removed from the world. That promise WAS the treasure. The eggs were just the thing the promise was attached to.

Sir Mikael spent thirty-two of them on the interest.

The child from the first tale was not in the room this time.

The court applauded anyway.

And so - the narrator narrated - our dear Knight Mikael of Strategos lived to see another day after subduing the immediate greed of the Noble Houses.

But back in the real world we have an 8-K, filed this morning.

Tucked into a footnote as if to hide it from everyone was the bombshell: Strategy sold 32 bitcoin - likely - on the 26th for about $2.5 million to fund distributions on its preferred stock.

Its first operational sale since a tax-driven disposal back in 2022.

One month ago I wrote the first part of that fairy tale in which Sir Mikael explains, to the small child, that he buys eggs on credit, lets them appreciate, and sells eggs to pay the tribute.

I thought I was writing satire. Turns out I was writing that document, four weeks ahead of time.