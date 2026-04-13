Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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ebear's avatar
ebear
3h

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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4 replies by No1 and others
toll's avatar
toll
3h

April 14 Today i manifested the GREAT new world order -- and nobody noticed it.

guess i'll do 18 holes now?!

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