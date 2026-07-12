Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Mr Smith's avatar
Mr Smith
8h

Good riddance.

Another theory is he got his booster Covid shot earlier in the week.

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ebear's avatar
ebear
7h

Professor Putin in the library with the lead pipe.

Case solved.

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