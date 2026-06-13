Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Adam's avatar
Adam
1d

Great insights, the part about it being a balancing act in particular. I do wonder if instead of trying to tax the rich we instead forced some kind of ratio where the rich can't have more than X % of their lowest paid worker and so would have to compensate those who helped them get rich more would work better. Dismantling the crony-capitalism where the top have no risk and get to keep all the rewards feels like a more straight forward path though. If you take a risk and it goes well, you should be able to keep it (as long as you aren't exploiting others), but if it goes south then you eat all that risk and someone else gets to take the chance after you fire sale all your assets. That's the change I would like to see.

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IMustQuestion
1dEdited

You forgot the final link in this chain - who the interest on the debt is paid to. The US could print their own money and not pay any interest to the Federal Reserve. Not sure about how this works in other countries. The people collecting the trillion dollars in interest are driving the bus that uses middle class worker bees to fuel it. You are correct that taxing the rich will never work. Here in California we will vote on a tax the rich initiative in November. I try to explain to people that the rich will just move out of CA and possibly take their businesses with them, and it's already happening, even though the election result is not guaranteed.

The other important factor is why governments have such an insatiable and growing need for more money. After some of the recent scams and scandals (DOGE has gone rather quiet, unfortunately) I'm now convinced that many people go into politics and government jobs so they can steal for themselves and their cronies. Probably this siphons off much more money than your typical billionaire getting favorable legislation passed for his niche business. The proliferation of NGOs is a deliberate setup for wealth transfer from the middle class to the grifting class - those who do no productive work but cleverly create and game specific situations. Check out the COVID-era unemployment payment scam ($250 billion), the hospice network fraud in CA (merely several hundred millions), daycare fraud in MN, etc. It appears people up to the highest levels of government know about and endorse many of these, and billionaires are not involved. But taxing the latter sure does play well with the voters. As your Bar story points out, around 40% of people pay no taxes and a lot of them are on the receiving end of the various doles, so they are reluctant to disturb a system that they live off.

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