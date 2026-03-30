Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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John Makan's avatar
John Makan
8d

A fiction built on top of the biggest fiction of all, that fiat currency is money.

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Al's avatar
Al
8d

I was explaining to my 10yo this week that where we used to trade goods, we now trade digital promises. The conversation left us both a little unsettled.

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