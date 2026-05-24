Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
My Two Cents (Andy Sutton)'s avatar
My Two Cents (Andy Sutton)
2h

Yep, just more bloviating. More intellectual vomit. More effluvium to move markets. Hey, how about the 30-year? Over 5%! Hey, how about the 20-year? The interest alone on the national debt is more than the GDP of many countries. But hey, we’ve sort of got a deal. Or a memorandum. Or something. Maybe???

Reply
Share
Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
2h

The virus can infect you but not at a restaurant table sitting with vax-pass friends.

Staying apart keeps us close.

We've seen this sort of thing before

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture