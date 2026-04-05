Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2d

Well - I never knew that having my hands (no gloves) in the soil, gardening, made me happy because serotonin was produced!

Let me add one observation to this excellent essay on gardening: there's nothing in life like gardening, teaching one patience as well as flexibility - and there's nothing like gardening, eating the fruits of one's labour, which gives such contentment.

Let me finish with one of my favourite quotes, by the reformer Martin Luther who said: "Even if I knew that the world were to perish tomorrow - today I would still plant my little apple tree." Now go and get your hands dirty and plant one!

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Pablito's avatar
Pablito
1d

Great introductory writeup. Who know you had such depth and knowledge. Whole heartily agree with all of your advice. The best ROI is herbs as one uses a little at a time, they are expensive in the store, plus don't last long after you buy them. Further, they are always on hand, no need to run to the story, if they are out in the yard.

The one addition that I would add to your advice, is get some chickens. The young ones will lay almost an egg a day. A small flock can keep a family in eggs for most of the year. If you are not sentimental, they can end up in the stew pot once they stop laying and start to molt (Ours all have names, so they can't be eaten). Chickens are easy to care for, just provide food, water, some egg or oyster shells for supplemental calcium and importantly, a safe place to roost for the night. They are great for recycling food waste too. And what they don't eat like banana peels go into our worm bin.

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