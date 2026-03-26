Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
Mar 26

"The ceasefire, if it comes, will be televised. The recovery won’t be." - Nor will all the small, silent deaths be televised - those caused by the situation and prognosis you describe.

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Smo
Mar 26

Absolutely amazing summary of the global repercussions that Americans have no idea about.

How long until we get the blame game tour? Can’t wait for the Trump to Hegseth “you’re fired” meme as if that is going to erase one of the greatest geopolitical blunders in history. #missionaccomplished

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