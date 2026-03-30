Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stoic Investor's avatar
Stoic Investor
7d

Trump as a 5D Chess player (for anything) is MAGA swamp fever talk.

Reply
Share
2 replies by No1 and others
Rond's avatar
Rond
7d

Some guy at Langley can't believe "Trust da Plan" is still alive in the wild.

Reply
Share
150 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture