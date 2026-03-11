Gold and Geopolitics

Gold and Geopolitics

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
Mar 11

"WAR MOVES TO CUBA" is 4 words in all-caps...

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Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
Mar 11

Isreal is America’s proxy (its bitch in the sandbox). Have you ever boxed or fought with a fee cracked ribs? The Jews are Trumps broken rib. The Iranian will keep whacking those cunts until Tel Aviv looks like Gaza. The will be a deal. Tel Aviv will only take so much. Hence June 25, Trump agreed a cease-fire. The Jews had already taken a beating. Now we are Day 13.

5 years in prison in Isreal for posting videos of the destruction. I have LOADS - Tel Aviv is a shit-state. I have footage of Jews on ladders smashing every outside camera in sight so NO footage gets out. I also have footage of Jews all meeting up on a hill for midnight snacks and drinks as they over looked the massacre of the Palestinians getting bombed in tents below. They were jubilant. Likewise….evening boat trips were fully booked with dinner and drinks where boats parked just off the beach so the Jews could watch the American jets and USA made Phosphorous bombs burn women & children alive. I have the footage. Hideous people.

In case you missed it - Iran chose the hard-line son of its slain Ayatollah as its new supreme leader of the Shia Muslim world. This is after US airstrikes just killed his wife, son, parents, and sister! He isn’t going to be in any mood to negotiate with the infidels anytime soon. I hope the Iranians do the world a huge favour and keep those Tyson body shots going until the Jews wave the white flag and Trump eats shit.

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