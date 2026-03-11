The Greatest President of All Times has spoken. The war is over.

He told us himself. Right there on Truth Social. Subliminal messaging at its finest:

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)”

Read it again.

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER - confirmed. Selection of acceptable new leaders - the US will assist. Economic reconstruction - funded. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE - guaranteed. MIGA.

The man announced America’s unconditional surrender on social media and No1 seems to have grasped that. Everyone mistakenly took it for a threat.

Which brings me to a classified briefing I received this morning from the NASR Task Force - the Near-term Assessment of Strategic Realities. I implore you not to share this briefing with anyone, especially not with CENTCOM. They have enough on their plate.

Apparently the situation has deteriorated to the point where they are crowdsourcing exit strategies from bloggers around the globe. The goal: find Trump an off-ramp, quickly, preferably one that looks like a victory. And that can be captured in 4 words, capitalized.

1. China brokers it

The only party with leverage over both sides simultaneously. Iran’s largest customer. America’s largest creditor. The only ships currently moving through Hormuz are flying the Chinese flag - vessels literally painting “CHINA OWNER & CREW” on their transponders like a maritime hall pass. Chinese reconnaissance satellites are feeding Tehran real-time targeting data on US naval movements. Chinese banks hold $800 billion in US Treasuries. Beijing has a hand in every pocket in this conflict and everyone knows it and nobody says it out loud.

Beijing has been quiet for two weeks. Not meditating. That’s a patience with a very clear endgame.

Every day this war continues, China becomes more and more indispensable to everyone involved. When both sides finally want out, there is only one phone number that gets answered on the first ring. China writes the terms, hosts the ceremony, pockets the Middle East. Both sides receive slightly different agreements in different languages. Neither audience reads the other’s copy. Everyone goes home claiming victory.

What China gets in return goes unannounced. It always does. Which is how you know it’s significant. Taiwanese defence commitments quietly adjusted. South Korean THAAD deployment quietly frozen. Pacific naval exercises quietly reduced. None of it announced as concessions. All of it visible in retrospect.

2. The Gulf states do the maths

Bahrain’s Shia majority was cheering Iranian missiles on day four. Kuwait moved its air force planes to a Saudi base rather than park them next to American aircraft. A blast radius calculation, not a logistics preference. Dubai’s billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor went on camera asking “who gave you the right to drag our region into war with Iran?” Nobody answered.

The Gulf states joined this coalition because they were promised American air defences would protect them. The THAAD fleet is gone. The radar network is permanent scrap because China banned the rare earth materials needed to rebuild it. The promise was protection. The delivery is rubble and a decade-long procurement problem.

The US 5th Fleet is headquartered in a country where a significant portion of the population would prefer it to leave. That is not a sustainable long-term arrangement, and the Bahraini royal family knows it.

At some point one Gulf state formally asks the US to leave. Iran stops shooting at them within hours. It cascades from there. The war becomes logistically impossible without a parking spot. Not a defeat - a landlord dispute. The most expensive eviction in history, caused by the tenant getting the building bombed.

3. Economic gravity

$1.43 billion per day. Of which Congress hasn’t authorised a single dollar. Thirteen force majeures across seven countries. Five years of Tomahawks consumed in three days. South Korea has only a few days of LNG left. Bangladesh rationing fuel at the pump. British Airways cancelling Abu Dhabi flights for the rest of the year. The same voters who elected the Chosen One because eggs cost too much are watching eggs cost more because his war closed the strait that moves the oil that makes the fertiliser that grows the corn that feeds the chicken.

It’s a supply chain. Everything connects to everything. Except the exit strategy, which appears to be disconnected from reality entirely.

The war ends not with a ceasefire but with a margin call. Iran doesn’t need to win the military engagement. It just needs Washington’s credit card to decline. Forty-five years of sanctions built a pain tolerance the Pentagon simply cannot match - it’s infrastructure at this point, baked into how the country functions.

4. OPEC+ declares war on the war

Every producer ceases exports until hostilities end. “You want $200 oil? Keep shooting. You want $80? Stop”.

Iran gets a seat at the table as a fellow producer, not a defeated enemy. You don’t surrender to your cartel colleagues - you negotiate quotas. MBS chairs the talks, wearing a thobe and a smirk, having recently discovered that the American defence umbrella is more of a parasol. In a hurricane. With holes.

Washington gets invited to observe. Behind a rope. At its own client state’s table.

5. The quiet drawdown

A back-channel arrangement - Oman, probably, they’ve been doing this thankless job for decades and the FM was describing a diplomatic breakthrough less than 48 hours before the first bomb fell - produces some nominal Iranian commitment on enrichment that Iran was going to make anyway. Because Fordow is empty. The enriched uranium moved before June. JD Vance acknowledged it. Rafael Grossi said it publicly. The casus belli was destroyed before the war started, which is fine, because the casus belli was never really the point.

Trump posts: “IRAN HAS SURRENDERED. TOTAL AND COMPLETE VICTORY”. Iran’s parliament speaker: “We were never fighting them seriously”.

Two different agreements in two different languages for two different audiences who will never compare notes. The quiet part is the substance. The loud part is Truth Social. Both are real. Neither is the full story.

6. Unconditional surrender

Hormuz stays closed. Oil hits $200. The S&P craters. Three Gulf states expel US forces. South Korea and Japan join the Chinese safe-passage system because days of LNG reserves tends to clarify your geopolitical priorities.

The Great Pumpkin goes on Truth Social.

“TREMENDOUS DEAL WITH IRAN. THE BEST DEAL EVER MADE. MAYBE THE BEST DEAL IN HISTORY. Iran has agreed to STOP SHOOTING (they were running out anyway!) in exchange for some VERY SMALL concessions that FAKE NEWS will exaggerate. Sanctions? We didn’t need them. Never worked. I always said that. Hormuz? OPEN. Oil? FLOWING. I personally negotiated with the NEW leader of Iran (very smart man, great genes, reminds me of myself honestly) and he agreed that AMERICA IS GREAT. That’s all I needed to hear. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. MIGA!”

The “very small concessions”: full sanctions relief, withdrawal from all Gulf bases, nuclear programme recognised, $400 billion reconstruction, formal apology, Palestinian statehood. Everything on Iran’s list. Plus two items Iran hadn’t even asked for, because the negotiating team accidentally conceded them while trying to find the bathroom in the Iranian foreign ministry.

Fox runs “The Art of the Deal: How Trump Outsmarted Iran”. Hannity uses the word “masterful” eleven times in four minutes. A new personal best.

Araghchi posts: “We accept America’s unconditional surrender”.

Nobody’s sure if he’s joking. Including Araghchi.

7. Israel ceases to exist

Not in a mushroom cloud. In an actuarial table.

Hezbollah takes the north. The settlements that evacuated in 2024, again in 2025, don’t come back a third time. Fool me three times and I’m moving to Berlin. Palestine gets recognised by Europe. Recognition cascades. A single-state solution arrives not through negotiation but through the collapse of the entity that kept refusing it.

Israel doesn’t end with a bang. It ends when the young leave, the old die.

The operation to prevent Iran from threatening Israel’s existence ends by threatening Israel’s existence.

Karma, it turns out, carries a big stick.

8. The Gulf monarchies fall

Bahrain first. Saudi Arabia next - not a revolution, a palace call. MBS tells the White House he’ll be pricing in renminbi from now on.

The petrodollar doesn’t die in a confrontation. It dies on hold with Beijing.

The regime change is happening. Just not in the country they planned it for.

9. America wins unconditionally - the discombobulator

Would be intellectually dishonest not to include this.

It requires: actual air superiority (not the version where they’re too scared to enter the airspace they claim to control), destroying air defences that are still operational, finding underground missile cities built inside mountains, and neutralising an army of about half a million, across terrain that makes Afghanistan look like a putting green, against 90 million people whose national hobby is not surrendering and whose CV includes repelling invaders continuously since Alexander the Great.

Then regime change that sticks. In a country that just unified around a martyred Supreme Leader and a replacement chosen over Zoom because the last meeting room had a sudden case of cruise missile.

The backup candidate is Reza Pahlavi. 45 years in Maryland. He is to Iranian leadership what a museum sword is to warfare.

Then you hold it. Iraq had 26 million people. America brought 200,000 troops. Stayed twenty years. Two trillion dollars. Still thinking about what it achieved.

I’m sure everything will be fine.

10. Bay of Bandar Abbas

The Marines go in.

Last country to invade Iran: Iraq, 1980. Eight years war. A million dead. Iraq shares a border.

America’s supply chain runs through the very strait it’s invading through. That’s like robbing a bank through the vault door while the vault door is on fire and the bank is shooting at you and you parked in a tow-away zone.

There are midterms in November. Yep, everything will work out fine.

11. The War of 1812 ending

Both sides just... stop. No treaty. No terms. The missiles thin out. The carriers drift away like teenagers leaving a party that peaked two hours ago. Historians argue about who won. They never stop. The Wikipedia page gets locked for “persistent edit wars”.

Normal filed for bankruptcy three strait closures ago.

12. Both sides run out of real things to hit

USrael bombed every painting of an airplane in the Middle East. CENTCOM’s highlight reel is a PowerPoint of flaming plywood. The war degenerates into competitive art destruction.

Iran expands targeting doctrine. A traffic light in Bahrain that once directed a convoy. A weather station in Qatar because technically weather data aids military operations - and technically so does oxygen, but they’re saving that for week four.

CENTCOM retaliates with a library containing books about missile physics. Also cookbooks. The cookbooks are collateral.

The Venice Biennale awards both sides the Golden Lion. A gallery in Basel offers to represent both. Commission: 15%.

13. The paperwork kills it

A federal judge in Delaware orders an environmental impact assessment for every cruise missile. 4,000 filings. Public comment period: thirty days each. Ninety-nine percent submitted by bots, one percent by one retired schoolteacher in Ohio writing STOP THE WAR in increasingly creative fonts. By week three she is doing calligraphy. The court formally acknowledges her dedication.

Iran files an amicus brief. 600 pages. Farsi footnotes. Cites the Quran, the Geneva Conventions, and a 2019 Trump tweet that directly contradicts the government’s legal position. The government argues it was sarcasm. The court requests original context. The original context is a toilet selfie. The government withdraws the argument.

The war enters discovery. In 2043, a paralegal finds the injunction misfiled under “miscellaneous”. The war is declared over. Both sides appeal.

14. Force majeure on the war itself

CENTCOM declares it. “Due to circumstances beyond our control - specifically, the enemy fighting back - we are unable to fulfill our contractual obligation to achieve victory at this time. Delivery of regime change has been postponed to Q4 2027”.

Iran counterclaims. Arbitrators award $4.7 trillion in lost oil revenue, payable in physical gold, delivered to Tehran.

COMEX declares force majeure.

15. The Very Stable Genius buys Iran

He tried Greenland. He tried the Panama Canal. He looked at Canada in a way that made Canada uncomfortable. The man has a type.

Iran counter-offers: $2 trillion, Hormuz access rights, physical gold delivered to Tehran. The Dealmaker haggles. “One trillion. Final offer”. Iran says two. He says one point five. Iran says two. He says “DEAL!” before anyone explains he just agreed to two.

Jared nods. Jared always nods.

COMEX declares force majeure. Again.

16. Paula White negotiates the peace

“Hamandah, Akka, Ataraka, Tedda... I DECLARE this war OVER in the NAME of JESUS! Angels are being dispatched from Africa RIGHT NOW! ANGELIC REINFORCEMENT!”

The ceasefire is signed three hours later because both delegations would rather end a war than sit through another session. Hormuz reopens. The angels return to Africa. Paula White gets a Netflix special. Horror in Iran. Comedy everywhere else. Emmy winner. She thanks the angels.

The Great One posts: “PEACE ACHIEVED THROUGH FAITH. MIGA!”

Markets rally eight percent.

Every version ends in the same world. Radar network gone and irreplaceable. Gulf security architecture permanently reconfigured. China holding Hormuz by consent. The petrodollar dying.

The real question was never how the war ends. Trump already told us. Unconditional surrender. Iran great again.

He just got the direction wrong.